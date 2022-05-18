Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader and former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Wednesday appeared before the Central Bureau of Intelligence (CBI) in relation to the alleged irregularities in the SSC teachers' recruitment process. Chatterjee was directed by the Calcutta High Court to appear before the CBI within 6 pm on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, a division bench of the HC rejected Chatterjee's plea challenging a single-bench order. The latter sought to inquire about the ex-Education Minister's role in the said irregularities.

Chatterjee's appearance before, and subsequent questioning by, the CBI comes after the High Court on Tuesday ordered the central agency to start a probe into alleged irregularities in the appointment of political science teachers for Classes 11 and 12 in West Bengal board schools. The issue revolves around the plea filed by an SSC candidate, who had alleged that Ankita Adhikari, daughter of the Minister of State (Education) Paresh Adhikari, secured an appointment as a teacher without even securing a place on the merit list or appearing in the personality test.

Also read: Send sweets to Bhagwat when he is in Bengal, but ensure there are no riots: Mamata to police

Chatterjee, notably, was the Education Minister when the alleged irregular recruitments were made. "He has been questioned by three CBI sleuths over specific issues," a CBI official said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the main accused, Adhikari, did not show up before CBI officials at Nizam Palace on Tuesday night despite the HC asking him to do so. It is learned that former MoS, 'disappeared' while on his way to Sealdah on board the Padatik Express. There have since been unconfirmed reports of him getting down at the Burdwan Station.