Kolkata: A 61-year-old woman, having a 46 kg tumour underwent a rare surgery at a private cancer hospital in Thakurpukur of West Bengal. The patient has been identified as Sushmita Das, a resident of Behala. Sushmita had been suffering from severe abdominal pain for the past 15 years. She was not able to walk properly and her whole body was bent. She started facing breathing problems. In the last seven months, her suffering became more acute. First, she has admitted to a private hospital and from there the patient's family brought her to Thakurpukur Cancer Hospital.

She was admitted under the supervision of Dr Subrata Shaw, a surgical oncologist at the hospital. The doctor said, "When we first saw the patient, her condition was very critical. We started her initial treatment with various supports. After that, a team of six doctors was formed and decided to do a CT scan. But that was also very challenging as the CT scan was carried out with a ventilator support."

Also read: Sepsis is one of the most expensive medical conditions in the world new research clarifies how it can lead to cell death

"After the CT scan, we found a tumour in her stomach weighing about 46 kg. The patient's own weight was around 50 kg. Her total weight was close to 100 kg. It was very difficult to keep her in bed. Her family was also told about all the problems. But considering everything, with the consent of the family, we decided to operate on her," Dr Shaw said.

"The surgery was carried out in July. After two hours of surgery, the 46 kg tumour was removed. After six months of observation and care, her health has improved. She is now completely healthy and is able to walk again. She even came and did the routine checkup herself," a doctor said.