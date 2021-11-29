Kolkata: After several rounds of marathon meetings for two consecutive days, the West Bengal unit of BJP, on Monday finally declared its candidates for the forthcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections.

From the candidates list, it has been clear that the state BJP leadership has relied on old guards, women and young faces. The KMC polls are scheduled to be held on December 19, 2021.

Among the candidates for the 144 wards of KMC, 50 are women. The women candidates include veteran BJP councillors in KMC namely Meena Devi Purohit and Sunita Jhawar. BJP fielded Purohit from the Jorasanko assembly constituency in Kolkata in the assembly polls this year. However, she got defeated.

Out of 144 candidates, 45 are comparatively young faces. Profession- wise five candidates are advocates, four are teachers and three are physicians.

Although expected, former CPI(M) councillor, Rinku Naskar, who joined BJP before the assembly elections, was denied the nomination in the assembly polls this time. However, BJP has fielded its tough man, Sajal Ghosh from Ward Number 50.

On November 25, 2021, the Left Front was the first political camp to announce its candidate list for 127 wards leaving aside 17 wards for Congress and Abbas Siddique floated- Indian Secular Front (ISF). The Left Front also banked on women and youth candidates. A total of 58 Left Front candidates this time are women and 18 are from the minority community. Almost 50 per cent of the candidates are below the age of 50.

On the same evening, Trinamool Congress also declared its full candidate list giving nominations to a total of six sitting MLAs and one sitting Lok Sabha member of the party defying the party's announced stand on “one person, one post.” A total of 87 of 126 outgoing councilors were re-nominated. Of the 144 candidates 64 are women.

