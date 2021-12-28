Sagar Islands: The chief of the Kapil Muni Asram at Sagar Islands of West Bengal indirectly said on Tuesday that the country will benefit if it gets a leader like Mamata Banerjee as the Prime Minister of the country.

“The country will benefit if it gets a national leader like this. The kind of development work that has taken place at Gangasagar here has not been achieved at Kumbhmela venues. All this had been possible because of Mamata Banerjee only. The famous Gangasagar Mela should be declared as a national event. But that will not be possible unless the Union government gives nod,” he said sitting next to the chief minister.

He also said that there had been several developmental activities in West Bengal under the leadership of Banerjee.

“Many thought that she would not be able to become the chief minister again. But she has proved herself. Many deliver dialogues but do not act. But Mamata Banerjee fulfills the promises made by her. She with her humble lifestyle always thinks of the poor and downtrodden,” the chief of the Kapil Muni Ashrama said.

The chief minister said that previously there were not enough accommodations in Gangasagar. “But that problem has been resolved now. The Kapil Muni Ashrama has got a facelift. The Union government does not allot any money for Gangasagar Mela like Kumbh Mela, despite every year lakhs of people come here,” the chief minister said.

