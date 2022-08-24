Kolkata : Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) on Tuesday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's decision to provide Rs 60,000 as financial aid to 40,000 Durga Puja committees across the state. The state government hiked the financial aid by Rs 10,000 this year. The Left-leaning teachers' body, in a statement, said that money is being allocated from the state exchequer even as teaching job aspirants are staging a protest for over 500 days alleging irregularities in recruitment.

JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy, in the statement, also criticised the state government's decision to bring out a rally on September 1 to celebrate UNESCO heritage bestowed upon Durga Puja of West Bengal "by shutting down schools and offices in the middle of the day".

"While meritorious students are forced to sit in the open for years, while teachers are deprived of their DA, the state government is extending largesse to Durga Puja committees and asking educational institutions and offices to announce half-day leave which will lead to loss of working hours.

Also Read-Kolkata: Goddess Durga in the form of Mamata Banerjee to be new attraction

"We are in favour of holding our festivals traditionally but not by preponing them, shutting down offices and schools and giving out financial aid to puja committees," Roy told PTI.

He said JUTA is upset over the state government's recent move to cut down allocation of funds to Jadavpur University by 40 per cent, which has disrupted academic activities and research work. Banerjee has said on Monday that Durga Puja will commence a day before Mahalaya and a rally will be organised on September 1 to celebrate the UNESCO tag. She also announced a hike of financial assistance to the committees to Rs 60,000. PTI