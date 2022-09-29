Kolkata/Dehradun : An eight-year-old budding cricketer, Akshaj Tripathi from Uttarakhand met John Buchanan, the man who has made Australia two time world champion. John Buchanan gave bowling tips to Akshaj Tripathi and taught him how to hold the grip of the ball. In swinger, out swinger, reverse swing, how to bowl a straight ball, John gave all these tips to the young cricketer. Like a good student, Akshaj listened carefully to the coach.

Describing this meeting as a dream come true, Akshaj Tripathi's father, DP Tripathi wrote in a Facebook post, "This meeting with Buchanan sir was no less than a dream. It did not seem that Akshaj was meeting him for the first time. Even though, your (Buchanan's) time was fixed for the sports media of Kolkata, you still managed to spend 20 minutes with Akshaj. We are grateful for this meeting."

John Buchanan also shot some videos of Aksaj for his sports gear company 'Launch Tee'. Akshaj came into limelight when a video of him bowling in the style of Indian cricketer Jaspreet Bumrah went viral on social media. Akshaj was seen hitting a lone stump by bowling a precise yorker. Akshaj is now famous as "Junior Bumrah."