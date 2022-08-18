Kolkata: Rejecting their bail plea, a sessions court in Kolkata on Thursday provided a 14-day extension to the judicial custody of former Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Chatterjee, both accused in the SSC teachers' recruitment scam. The custody, which was ending today, has now been extended till August 31.

The bail petition was put forth by the ex-Trinamool leader via his lawyer on grounds of serious illness. The latter argued before the court that Chatterjee "won't get medical assistance" if he is kept under custody any longer, increasing the chances of life-threatening consequences.

Significantly, the tainted former minister and ex-TMC leader indicated that more details were to come out in the case. "No one will be spared, with time everything will be revealed," he said in court premises on Thursday.

The ED arrested both Chatterjee and Mukherjee last month in connection with alleged irregularities in the School Service Commission teachers' recruitment process. On Wednesday, a team representing the central agency had gone to the correctional facility where Chatterjee is currently lodged to question him regarding the issue.