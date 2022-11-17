Kolkata (West Bengal): The border security forces of India and Bangladesh have reached an understanding to work with cooperation to decriminalise the border between the two countries. As part of this, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) have planned for joint activities along the India-Bangladesh Border.

Cooperation has been assured to free the border of criminal activities. The issue came up at a meeting of the BSF and the BGB delegations during a four-day conference that started in Kolkata's Newtown to strengthen the border security system of the two neighbors. As many as 11 members of BGB representatives were present at the conference.

The Joint Record of Discussion (JRD) was signed by the commanders of both forces on Tuesday, November 15. The heads of the border guard forces of the two countries have planned to work jointly. BSF South Bengal Frontier IG Atul Fulzele said, "There are criminals on both sides of the border. BSF and BGB will work together at every level to decriminalize the border."

BGB delegation commander Brigadier General ABM Nowroj Ehsan said, "Both border security forces have been entrusted with the important responsibility of maintaining peace along the border. Through a friendly exchange of views, cooperation, coordination, and mutual understanding, both armies will be able to solve various border issues from a proper perspective. This discussion will strengthen the bond of mutual relations between the two countries."

Also read: BSF shoots dead 2 Bangladeshi persons in WB attempting to "smuggle cattle heads"

South Bengal Frontier also said that "given the complex and dynamic nature of the India-Bangladesh border, the BSF and BGB have played an important role in complementing each other in the effective implementation of border management." He assured that BSF will raise awareness at the grass root level through the meeting so that problems can be solved easily.

'Integrated Boundary Management Plan' is one such tool, which has been created by both armies for border management. The responsibility of implementing it in the real sense is on the shoulders of both the forces on duty at the border.