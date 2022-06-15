Kolkata: Banned terrorist organization Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), is suspected to be behind the recent unrest in West Bengal, with the sleeper cell of the outfit believed to be behind the sporadic unrest between two groups in Uluberia, Panchla, Salop, Murshidabad and Nadia regions, according to West Bengal Police sources. The deterioration of law and order in recent days took place in the Howrah-Uluberia subdivision and parts of the Murshidabad district.

Detectives from the CID and the state police's Special Task Force arrived at the scene after the recent law and order situation in Howrah. Police sources said that a few months ago, several frontline leaders of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, spent days in several areas of the Howrah-Uluberia sub-division. However, in the interest of the probe, the detectives did not want to comment on where and with whom they stayed in the area.

The recent unrest spread in several districts of West Bengal over a controversial remark made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The situation went out of control in various places, including Howrah and Murshidabad. As a result, state secretariat Nabanna hurriedly removed Howrah Rural Police Superintendent Soumya Roy and Howrah Police Commissioner C Sudhakar. Praveen Kumar Tripathi replaced Sudhakar, and Sathi Bhangalia took charge as the Superintendent of Howrah Rural Police. According to Bhabani Bhawan sources, the sleeper cell has been growing in several places in the state for months.