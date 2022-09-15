JHM group office raided by CID in cattle smuggling case
Published on: 8 hours ago |
Updated on: 8 hours ago
Updated on: 8 hours ago
JHM group office raided by CID in cattle smuggling case
Published on: 8 hours ago |
Updated on: 8 hours ago
Updated on: 8 hours ago
West Bengal : Main office of JHM group, which belongs to Humayun Kabir, Jahangir Alam & Mehedi Hasan, all nephews of Enamul, was raided yesterday at Bentinck street in connection with cattle smuggling case. Both 405 & 401 sealed. Today further search & seizure will take place. This has been disclosed by CID on Thursday. (ANI)
Loading...