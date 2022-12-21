Madhyamgram: Income Tax Department officials on Wednesday raided rice mill owner Bakibul Rahman accusing him of huge tax evasion. A marathon search was conducted at a flat of the businessman on Wednesday in Madhyamgram. According to Income Tax department sources, there has been an allegation of tax evasion of about Rs 500 crore against Rahman.

After the search, several documents and papers were seized by the Income Tax officials. However, nothing has been made clear about what those documents contain.

Rahman has a flat on the third floor of Shishirkunj, Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas. However, it is learnt that he does not live there with his family. The flat is looked after by Bakibul's brother-in-law and sister-in-law.

Around 10-12 income tax officials along with CRPF jawans reached the flat around 8 am. The Income Tax officials reportedly entered Bakibul's flat and examined various documents and papers. The officers spoke to the businessman's brother-in-law and family members as well.