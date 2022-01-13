Kolkata (West Bengal): A businessman who was injured in a shootout on the Kolkata streets on Wednesday afternoon died on Thursday morning. He was identified as Deepak Das. He had received fatal injuries on his head and neck. He was first rushed to National Medical College and Hospital under critical condition. Later, he was shifted to the trauma care unit of the state-run SSKM Hospital where his condition deteriorated and he was put on life support.

The shootout took place at the Razabazar area under Amherst Street Police station at around 4.30 pm on Wednesday.

During the police investigation, the name of one Rakesh Singh has popped up as the accused. According to the police, business rivalry was the reason behind the shootout. It is learned that Das was an associate in a shop at New Market, which was owned by Rakesh Singh. Later, they parted ways and Das started his own shop in the Razabazar area. At the same time, he was associated with a real estate promotion business in the Barasat area in the North 24 Parganas district.

The police have already arrested two persons based on the CCTV footage. The prime accused Rakesh Singh is still absconding. The police have filed a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused persons.