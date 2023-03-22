Kolkata (West Bengal): More than week later the Indian Army has taken the responsibility for the death of three elephants in Sukma. The three elephants were killed during a drill conducted by the Indian Army in Sukma on March 13 and 14. Sources in the forest department revealed that the Army expressed sorrow for the loss of the jumbos and has agreed to ensure that similar incidents do not happen again in the future.

A meeting between officials from the Indian Army and West Bengal Forest department took place at the wildlife warden's office and nature interpretation center at Sukna to discuss the unfortunate occurrence. Attended by the Brigadier of Artillery and two Colonels representing the Indian Army, and Principal Chief Forester (Wildlife) Rajendra Zakhar, Principal Chief Forester (North Bengal) Ujjal Ghosh, and Chief Forester SK Mole from the West Bengal Forest Department. In the meeting the army officials took the responsibility and expressed an apology for the deaths.

State Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick said, "Three dead bodies of elephants were found in the Baikunthapur forest. There was an Army drill going on in the area on March 13 and 14. The post-mortem report suggests that bullets were recovered from the bodies of the elephants. We have asked the Indian Army officials to stop conducting drills in the forest areas to ensure that wildlife is not harmed. The Forest Department has also requested the Army to shift the firing range to some other place."

Sources said that Army officials said that to prevent such incidents in the future, the Army officials stated that before any training, an inspection of the entire area would be carried out with the aid of drones. Additionally, they will seek the assistance of the Forest Department to patrol the area if required.