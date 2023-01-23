Kolkata: In a unique tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, a 37-year-old lawyer from Hyderabad drove nearly 1900 kilometres to the residence of the legendary freedom fighter in South Kolkata on his bike to pay homage to him on his 127th birthday on Monday. However, his purpose was more not just to pay homage to Netaji but to appeal to the authorities to release all the files regarding the disappearance of the iconic patriot.

The ardent admirer of Netaji, a 37-year-old lawyer from Hyderabad Ganapuram Ketan drove nearly 1900 kilometres to Kolkata on his bike to pay homage to his idol. He covered the distance in nearly four days to reach Bose's residence. Ketan started his mission to come to Kolkata on January 19.

“This is my small effort to pay tribute to my hero. At the same time, I would like to make an appeal to release all the files pertaining to the disappearance of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. He was our national hero and the people of this country have the right to know about him,” Ketan told ETV Bharat.

Ketan also said that three commissions have been formed to unveil the mystery regarding Netaji but people don’t know which commission is correct. "The government should come out with clarification so that the people don’t get confused. Even after so many years, the people of this country don’t know what happened to one of their most revered leaders," he added.

Demanding to bring the ashes of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose from Renkoji temple in Japan, Ketan said, “I also would like to appeal to the Central government to create a museum for the great national hero so that the children of the next generation get to know about him. His ideas, his beliefs and his sacrifice should not be forgotten”.

Ketan started his journey from Hyderabad on January 19 and took his first halt at Annavaram in Andhra Pradesh. Then he came to Bhubaneswar via Visakhapatnam. There he stayed for the night and entered Kolkata on Sunday night. However, he went to Cuttack to have a look at the Netaji museum there. Though he had come all the way on his two-wheeler, he decided to return by train only.