Pandaveswar: A major accident was averted. A iron structure of the coal plant collapsed in the Sonpur Bazari Coal Mine of Eastern Coalfield Limited in Pandaveswar of West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district on Monday. About 150 workers of the plant narrowly escaped the major accident.

The labor organization accused the ECL of negligence in the accident. The workers complained that such a big accident happened due to a lack of regular maintenance. However, officials said that the maintenance was going on as per the rules. Notably, the structure of the coal handling plant of the Sonpur Bazari Coal Mine is made of iron. About 150 workers at the plant were out for lunch on Monday afternoon when the iron structure collapsed.

Ramcharit Paswan, president of INTTUC Pandaveswar block of the ruling party, has also complained against the ECL authorities. A worker of the plant, Nogen Ruidas also expressed anger against the authorities. However, the ECL authorities denied any negligence on their part.