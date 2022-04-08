Diamond Harbour (South 24 Parganas): In a bizarre incident on Thursday night, eight passengers witnessed the presence of a horse inside a Diamond Harbor Local train in the Sealdah South division. The incident raised serious questions about the safety of the train travel following which railway authorities promised to look into the matter. The video of a man travelling with the horse on a local train went viral in no time last night.

According to a passenger on a local train, there was a competition in the Baruipur area of South 24 Parganas, in which the horse partook. The owner took the horse and boarded the train from South Durgapur station of Diamond Harbor division. Despite the commuters' objections, the owner of the horse went ahead with his usual plan of carrying the horse onto the train. He and the horse eventually got down at Netra station.

According to the locals, horse racing competitions are organised on vacant farmland after harvesting in various areas of South 24 Parganas in early summer. This has been the practice for many years. A similar competition was organised in Baruipur on Wednesday and that led to the bizarre incident. Many passengers have questioned the railway authorities' role in this regard. The railway authorities said that the matter was being thoroughly investigated.