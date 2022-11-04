Raidighi: In an unfortunate incident, one person died due to fatal stings by honey bees on his body on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Surajit Kayal (32) and the incident took place in Nagendrapur of Raidighi in South 24 Parganas. It is learnt that Surajit came to visit his family during the Durga Puja holidays and on that fateful day his mother was cooking in the kitchen.

During that time, smoke from cooking disturbed the honeybee's beehive which was next to the kitchen and it resulted in a swarm of honeybees flying into the kitchen and hurting his mother. Surjeet immediately rushed into the kitchen and took his mother out, in the process, bees stuck him hard and he was injured badly.

Later, locals rushed him to Raidighi Rural hospital on Thursday and when his condition deteriorated, he was being shifted to Diamond Harbour hospital on Friday but he died on the way to the hospital, said one of the locals.

Surajit lives in Nadia's Taherpur for work along with his wife. Being holidays, Surajit visited his home in Nagendrapur in Raidighi to spend some time with his parents, added locals. His mother became inconsolable after the death of her son.

Narrating the incident, neighbour Alok Pore, said, "Surajit went in to save his mother from the honey bee stings but they turned on him and injured him badly. In fact, he fell to the ground unable to take the pain and was rushed to the hospital by locals. Unfortunately, we couldn't save his life as doctors declared him brought dead," told Pore to ETV Bharat.