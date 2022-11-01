Kolkata: Alerted by the bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi, the West Bengal government will now conduct a health check of 2,109 bridges owned by the Public Works Department in the state, said the state government officials on Tuesday. "Nabanna does not want to risk people's lives in any way. In this case, the status of all the bridges in North and South Bengal will pass through thorough checking step by step," officials said.

After the Gujarat accident, it was decided on Monday that a meeting will be held on Tuesday on the status of the bridges in West Bengal. The need for repair and maintenance of any flyover was also taken up for discussion in the meeting. The meeting headed by the Minister of Public Works Department (PWD) was attended by the secretaries of the two departments of PWD. The district officials were also present in the meeting.

According to officials, it was decided there that the Biren Sasmal Bridge over the Kangsabati river, which connects Midnapore and Kharagpur, is in poor condition and will be rebuilt and for it, the tenders will be floated on November 7. To reduce the pressure on this bridge, another bridge has been proposed over the river Shilabati. However, a new four-lane bridge will be built after constructing the Biren Sasmal Bridge.

Similarly, the condition of the Coronation Bridge over the Teesta River in North Bengal is also in a dilapidated state. The bridge would be demolished and rebuilt from scratch. Tenders were already invited, but due to the lack of response, a new tender will be floated. The meeting also decided that the status of all the bridges and flyovers of the state should be checked and the report should be submitted within a month. Heavy vehicle movement will be controlled by installing height bars on those bridges which are weak.