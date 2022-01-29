KOLKATA: Amid the still high level of Covid infection graph in the state, the West Bengal government has decided to go ahead with book fairs in the districts alongside the Kolkata International Book Fair.

A senior official with the state library department says the government has been keeping a close tab on the Coronagraph of the state and though there are cases reported from across the state, there has been a visible downslide in the numbers.

“Book fairs in the districts are a major draw among both literary enthusiasts as well as the students. Before the third wave of the Covid-19 infection hit West Bengal, district book fairs were held in some of the districts. But, once the wave kicked in, we had to issue notices and inform the authorities to suspend all congregations and fairs, including book fairs. Accordingly, the district book fairs of Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts as well as Malda and Kolkata were suspended. Some North Bengal districts were also on the list. Now that the Covid graph is showing some decline and cases are remaining within control, we will hold the fairs,” the official said.

The tradition of holding book fairs in the districts alongside the big-ticket event of Kolkata International Book Fair has been there for a long. The effort was to provide readers, especially those in the districts who cannot reach Kolkata and take part in the international event, access to the latest literary work and provide a platform to discuss literary works. The district book fairs also provide a separate platform for those publishers, who cannot compete with their counterparts who have a healthy financial muscle to participate in an event like the Kolkata International Book Fair.

According to the department officials, the date for the Kolkata district book fair has been fixed for March 22, about a month after the Kolkata Book Fair. The Kolkata Book Fair is slated to be inaugurated on February 28. The district book fairs of Malda and Medinipur will be held during the month of February.

“We have received reports from the districts about holding the district book fairs. There are many who cannot participate in the big annual event of Kolkata Book Fair. There are financial constraints as well as manpower issues. Moreover, a large section of readers and literary enthusiasts are also denied new publications as they also cannot always make it to the Kolkata Book Fair from the remote districts. They fully depend on the district book fairs organised by the state Library department. We are committed to provide them with the latest works as well as with the classics. A secondary review of the Covid situation will be conducted in the first week of February before finalising the dates for the districts,” said Manoj Chakraborty, chief advisor to the state Public Library and Staff Welfare Association.