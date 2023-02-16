Kolkata: A day after IAS Nandini Chakraborty was relieved from the post of Governor CV Ananda Bose's principal secretary as per Raj Bhawan's proposal, an inquiry has now been sought against her for allegedly misleading him and providing wrong information to Nabanna - the state secretariat.

According to sources, the Governor is unhappy with Chakraborty's work and the way she is handling affairs of the Raj Bhawan. The discontent towards her aggravated after author named Asthana visited Raj Bhawan to seek Bose' advice on his recent book. According to Raj Bhawan sources, the governor wanted to appoint one consultant who would help the governor in his writing. Sources in Raj Bhawan said that Chakraborty informed Nabanna that governor is likely to recruit one formed IPS offices. This triggered the controversy and Chakraborty to eb relieved from her Raj Bhawan duties.

Following which, the 1994-batch Bengal cadre officer was relieved from the existing post and transferred to the tourism department. A notification was issued by state home secretary BP Gopalika on Wednesday stating that the Governor was pleased to appoint Chakraborty as principal secretary of the tourism department till further order. The letter further asked her to join her new assignment accordingly.

Governor who had meeting with State chief secretary HK Dwivedi on Tuesday evening alleged that Chakraborty was responsible for spreading this wrong information and this has created misunderstanding between Nabanna and Raj Bhawan. The governor not only gave a written complaint against Chakraborty and sought an enquiry but cancelled all files and note sheets that she had signed during her tenure as principal secretary. According to Raj Bhawan sources, Chakraborty's activities are against Indian Service Rules.

Bose wants to appoint a fresh set of advisers at Raj Bhawan and has sought names from the government. The state government is yet to come up with Chakraborty's replacement. Sources in the state secretariat confirmed that Dwivedi during his meeting with the governor also submitted a list of the names of officers.

Chakraborty's transfer and proposed inquiry against her has brought the tussle between the state BJP unit and the state secretariat to the fore. Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikary has repeatedly accused Chakraborty of misleading the governor and working as Nabanna's agent in Raj Bhawan. Interestingly enough the development comes days after BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar met Governor at Raj Bhawan and Bose's 'courtesy meeting' with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar at New Delhi recently.

Bose, who earlier praised chief minister Mamata Banerjee and even compared her with Atal Bihari Vajpayee, APJ Abdul Kalam and UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill, now sought an amendment to the West Bengal Lokayukta Act and pressed for the continuation of the Governor in the Chancellor's post in state-aided universities.

It may be mentioned here Chakraborty, who has served in several key departments, was principal secretary of tourism department before being appointed as principal secretary to governor La Ganesan, who took over after Jagdeep Dhankhar on August 2022.