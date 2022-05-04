Kolkata: Two lawyers of the Calcutta High Court raised 'go back' slogans to senior Congress leader and advocate P Chidambaram on Wednesday after he appeared in the court to represent Keventers in a hearing of the Metro Dairy Case. Following the hearing, Kaustav Bagchi - representing Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury - and fellow lawyer Sumitra Neyogi approached Chidambaram as he was exiting HC premises.

Go back slogans raised against P Chiadambaram at Calcutta HC after Metro Dairy case hearing

"Congress has come to this situation today because people like you are in the party. You have come to the court for Mamata Banerjee," the duo was heard shouting. Neyogi was even seen taking off her coat and swinging it near Chidambaram's face. The Metro Dairy case pertains to Adhir Chowdhury's accusation of corruption in the sale of the dairy company, in its entirety, to the Keventer Group at a price of Rs 75 crore. Chowdhury alleged in a petition that the state suffered a loss of at least Rs 500 crore due to the sale occurring at such a low price.

The Metro Dairy, at the time of its inception back in 1991, was a public-private venture wherein West Bengal Milk Producers Federation, a state body, owned a 47 per cent stake, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) owned 10 per cent, with another 43 per cent owned by Keventer. NDDB sold its share to Keventer, with the latter eventually buying all the shares at a price of Rs 75 crore in 2017.

