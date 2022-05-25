Darjeeling: Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) supremo Bimal Gurung sat on a hunger strike on Wednesday to protest the GTA (Gorkhaland Territorial Administration) election that was announced the day before. He sat at the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha's central office in Singmari. The hill politics is witnessing revolt soon after the announcement of the GTA polls. A large number of Morcha activists and supporters joined the protest outside the party office and focused on Bimal Gurung's hunger strike.

Despite having a coalition with the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state, GJM virtually declared a war against the state government. With the turn of events, the position of Bimal Gurung and GJM in the GTA election has created confusion. Also, Bimal Gurung said that all the political parties opposing the GTA election should unite and oppose the polls.

"I would like to appeal to the state government to fulfill all the demands and promises made to us during the GTA agreement. 396 mouzas should be included in the GTA. We have no faith in the central government. The chief minister said there would be a permanent political solution," Bimal Gurung said while speaking to reporters.

It may be recalled that the Special Observer of GTA Election and Divisional Commissioner of Jalpaiguri, Ajit Ranjan Vardhan, on Tuesday announced that the GTA election would be held on June 26. Immediately after the announcement, Morcha leader Bimal Gurung sat in a meeting with the Central Committee members. It was decided there that he would go on a hunger strike from Wednesday morning.