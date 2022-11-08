Midnapore (West Bengal): Indrani Biswas, 22 years, has bravely fought thalassemia, worked hard and went on to clear the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test). A resident of Bidhannagar, Medinipur, West Bengal, was diagnosed with thalassemia when she was just seven months old.

Indrani might have been too young to know what a haematologist means in the initial days when she took treatment. However, as days passed by, she realised what she has undergone and decided to become a haematologist herself to help others who are ailing like herself.

Indrani took on her life's challenges and cleared NEET with flying colours this year. Now, she is studying at Neel Ratan Sarkar Medical College, Kolkata. She aims to stand by those who are constantly suffering from diseases similar to hers and hence, she wants to study haematology and blood cancer in future. She passed secondary school at Gargariya Subhash School in her native village, Nubra in Bankura district and passed higher secondary from Nirmal Hriday Ashram School in 2019 in Midnapore city.

The one principle that Indrani stuck to all through is 'When you have a dream, you've got to grab it and never let it go'. She worked with determination and has set an example for all those who stop fighting after getting diagnosed with some illness. Her story has been inspiring for many.

Life has not been easy for Indrani's parents, Tanuja Biswas and Abhijit Biswas as well. They suffered along with their daughter. From a needle to blood transfusion, they suffered the same pain as Indrani. Earlier, Indrani had to get blood infused once a month, but now, she has to undergo a blood transfusion two times a month.

Also read: NEET: Give grace marks to SC aspirant, says HC

However, her real struggle started during the COVID pandemic as the blood supply came down during the lockdown. But that didn't stop her spirit to fight and now she is on her way to fulfilling her dream. She scored 1,638th rank in NEET making her family and friends proud. She proved that if you can dream it, you can achieve it.