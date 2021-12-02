Kolkata: Chairperson of Adani Group, Goutam Adani, on Thursday, met the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat of Nabanna in Kolkata. The meeting, which lasted for about 90 minutes, was also attended by the Trinamool Congress national general secretary and party Lok Sabha member, Abhi Abhishek Banerjee.

State government sources said that at the meeting Adani expressed keen interest to invest in the state. He also assured the chief minister of his presence at the Bengal Global Business Summit, 2022, scheduled in April next year.

Political circles feel that this meeting between Mamata Banerjee and Adani is quite significant especially when the latter is known in the industrial circles as extremely close to the BJP central leadership.

Soon after the meeting, Adani posted a Twitter message about this meeting. “Delighted to meet @MamataOfficial, Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Discussed different investment scenarios and the tremendous potential of West Bengal. I look forward to attending the Bengal Global Business |Summit (BGBS) in April, 2022.