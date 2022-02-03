Kolkata: Understanding that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be a tough fight for the saffron camp in West Bengal, RSS is no longer relying on West Bengal BJP’s organizational strength to at least retain the 18 Lok Sabha seats BJP had won from the state in 2019. RSS has decided to activate its own network in the state clandestinely.

RSS sources said that to begin with, their office bearers in the state are focusing on inducting new members district-wise. This exercise of inducting new members will take place both in North Bengal and South Bengal. “On January 31, the Sangh head Mohan Bhagwat came for a short visit to the state and conducted a meeting with us. In that meeting, a number of resolutions were adopted,” a top office-bearer of RSS told ETV Bharat.

He said that the pressure from the ruling Trinamool Congress is immense and hence the RSS top brass is compelled to carry on its organizational work at the booth, district, and block levels in an extremely clandestine manner. Bhagwat has also given specific instructions on this count.

Sources said that although the organizational network of RSS is quite strong in North Bengal, the same is extremely weak in South Bengal. Particularly, the RSS’s dormant conditions in Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, and Hooghly are quite acute.

“As it is, we have to work very cautiously and secretively because of the pressure from the ruling party. So after May 2, 2021, there had not been much progress in our activities in the state,’ the RSS office-bearer said.

He also said that although there was an attempt to reorganize the Sangh’s network in the state after the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, the efforts were not very fruitful.

It is learned that Bhagwat will come to the state again on February 11, 2022. During that visit, he will hold meetings with the state and district general secretaries. He will also organize a workshop for the general secretaries in North Bengal during that visit.