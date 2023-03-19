Durgapur: Police on Sunday recovered the bodies of a couple and their two children under mysterious circumstances from their residence in the industrial township of Durgapur in West Bengal's West Burdwan district. A suicide note recovered by the police mentioned that people involved with the ongoing Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) recruitment scam were responsible for their deaths. Locals, however, alleged it was a murder and the family was killed over a property dispute. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

The deceased couple has been identified as Amit Kumar Mondal (35) and Rupa Mondal (31) while the deceased children are Nimit Kumar Mondal (6) and Nikita Mondal, who is one and a half years old. Amit's body was found hanging from the ceiling while the bodies of his wife and children were found lying on the ground, police said.

After receiving the information, DCP (East) Kumar Gautam along with his team reached the spot. A suicide message was recovered from Amit's mobile. The message stated that many people involved with the TET recruitment scam were responsible for his death. It was learned that Amit had also drawn the attention of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay in his message. The exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be known.

Locals have filed a complaint against Amit's mother and relatives of his maternal house. Sudipta Ghosh, cousin of deceased Rupa alleged that the family had been brutally murdered over a property dispute.

"The mark on my brother-in-law's neck clearly shows that it's a murder and not suicide. His hands were tied and the CCTV camera was covered with polythene. His mother and other relatives murdered them," Sudipta said.

Deceased Amit's father, Naresh Kumar Mondal, died several years ago and owned many properties. There was a dispute in the family over those properties. DCP (East) Kumar Gautam said the investigation was on. Forensic teams have been called to the spot, he added.