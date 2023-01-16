Asansol (West Bengal): The bodies of four members of a family were recovered from an abandoned quarry in West Bengal's Asansol on Sunday night. The four of them were missing since January 10. Though, after an initial investigation, police are apprehending it to be a case of a suicide pact, but the relatives suspect foul play behind the deaths.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Bijoy Rauth (41), his wife Mithu Rauth (35) and their two children Lado (2) and Krishna (11). “Bodies have been sent for post-mortem and once the report comes we will be able to know the exact cause of death. The family was facing financial problems and that might be the reason behind the suicide pact,” a senior investigating officer said.

According to the police, Vijay was working as a temporary worker at Asansol Electricity Department, but his daughter used to study in one of the most expensive English medium schools in Asansol. “It was apparent that they might be finding it difficult to run the family. They have taken some loans also. All these factors might have driven them to resort to the extreme step. We are looking into all the aspects of the case,” the officer said.

Though the police said that the family might have died by suicide, but the family members were not ready to accept the theory. “My maternal uncle didn’t have any enemies. They were peace-loving people. They cannot die by suicide. There is a conspiracy behind it. We want a thorough investigation,” Bijoy’s nephew Pintu said.

“On January 10, at around 9.30 pm, I found them getting out of their house. When I asked them, they told me that they were going to pick up one of their relatives from the station. When they didn’t reach home for a long time, I tried to call them, but their phones were switched off. Today I came to know that their bodies have been recovered,” the landlady of the house where Bijoy used to stay on rent said. “They were a very good family. I have never seen them quarrelling,” she added.