Darjeeling: Four Bangladeshi infiltrators were arrested in Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB) operation during Governor CV Ananda Bose's border visit here on Thursday. Two other Indian nationals have also been arrested in connection with the incident. Soldiers of the 9th Battalion of the SSB arrested the four Bangladeshis after receiving information from secret sources in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The SSB arrested the four Bangladeshis from the Panitanki area of Kharibari block for illegally crossing the Indo-Nepal border. After interrogation, the police of Kharibari police station arrested two more Indians. The SSB said the four Bangladeshi citizens illegally entered India from Nepal early this morning. At that time, when they were arrested and searched, the SSB recovered the Bangladesh national certificate and fake Indian Aadhaar card from them.

The detainees did not have passports or visas. They were arrested and handed over to Kharibari police. The arrested Bangladeshis are Mohammad Sohag Miyan, Kamrul Hussain, Mohammad Monir Hussain, and Saiful Islam. The names of the two arrested Indians are Mohammad Hussain and Mohammad Sipan Sarkar.

Among them, Mohammad Hossain is a resident of Jalpaiguri and Mohammad Sipan Sarkar is a resident of Cooch Behar. Kharibari police sent the arrested to the Siliguri sub-divisional court on Thursday. The judge rejected the bail plea of the arrested and ordered them to be kept in police custody for seven days.

"An application was made to the court to take the arrested on police remand for 14 days. The court granted seven days. It is also being investigated whether anyone else is involved in the incident," said Darjeeling Additional Superintendent of Police Manoranjan Ghosh. Governor CV Anand Bose visited the Indo-Bangladesh border at the Phulbari border and discussed border security issues with BSF officials.