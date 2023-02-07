Asansol: While returning from her son's birthday party, Chandrashekhar Kundu saw a child having food from a roadside dustbin. This scene left him sleepless that night. The following day, he went on to search the internet and was shocked to learn the amount of food that gets wasted and the number of people, who go hungry every day. Thus started the Asansol Engineering College professor's new journey. Known as 'Food Man', Kundu's biography in Spanish was released at the Kolkata International Book Fair recently.

How the journey started: A huge amount of food gets wasted during parties so Kundu started a drive asking people to donate the surplus food so that it could be distributed among the poor. His drive received an excellent response. This apart, Kundu started collecting surplus food from restaurants and hotels for distribution. Soon, the concept of a community kitchen rose and Kundu's idea spread from Asansol to Kolkata and reached even the remotest parts of the Sundarbans.

After food, it was clothes and education: After his initiative to distribute food, Kundu started a 'God's shop' to collect old clothes that were in good condition for those who were in need. Likewise surplus food, he distributed old clothes to the poor. Along with this, he started 'Boi Toi Hoichoi' schools for children, who dropped out of school. These schools were set up in Asansol, Purulia and various tribal areas. He also started a book bank for poor students.

Biography in Spanish: Kundu has bagged many awards for his contribution to society. Now, a book has been published in Spanish based on his life.