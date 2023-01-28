Nadia (West Bengal): Five persons were killed and seven others were injured in two separate accidents in West Bengal in the early hours of Saturday. Coincidentally, both were marriage parties. The injured were immediately admitted to the nearby hospitals. In one of the accidents, three persons were killed and six others were injured after their car fell from a bridge in West Bengal's Kalimpong district. The accident took place around 1 am on National Highway 31 when the vehicle with nine people on board dashed against the guard wall of the bridge and rolled down on the bank of the Rung Dung river, police said.

Also read: Kanjhawala like accident: Drunk group in car drags two-wheeler rider over 300 m in Delhi

The injured were taken to a health centre in the Oodlabari area and later referred to a Siliguri hospital. The marriage party was coming from the Banarhat area in the neighbouring Jalpaiguri district when the accident occurred. "One person died on the spot and two others succumbed to their injuries later," police said, adding that the identification of the deceased is underway. "The driver lost control of the vehicle and fell from the bridge on the river bank," the police added.

In the other accident, two people died on the spot and one was critically injured after a truck hit their bike from behind in Jugpur village in the Nakashipara subdivision of West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday morning. Police rushed to the spot and admitted the injured to Nakashipara Hospital, while the bodies were sent for autopsy. Police said they were returning on the same bike from a wedding ceremony late on Friday night.