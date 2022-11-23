Kolkata: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court had to make a sharp exit on Wednesday after a fire broke out at Girish Mancha in Bagbazar where he was attending a play.

According to the fire department, the fire broke out in a wooden door in the theatre. All the spectators who were inside were shocked when they saw the fire and black smoke. There was a rush to get out of the exit gate. Officials of the Kolkata Police arrived at the scene. None were hurt as the auditorium authorities stopped the play, evacuated the premises and doused the fire using fire extinguishers.