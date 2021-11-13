Kolkata: The central leadership of BJP has granted additional power and authority to the disciplinary committee of the West Bengal unit of the party to arrest rising incidents of factional infighting.

Under these additional powers, the disciplinary committee will now have a free hand to take immediate and strict disciplinary actions against party leaders resorting to anti-party activities. The disciplinary committee will not require the nod of the party’s central leadership for taking that disciplinary action. A strict instruction to the disciplinary committee members has been forwarded by the party’s state president and Lok Sabha member, Sukanta Majumdar.

The state disciplinary committee member and Union minister of state, Dr Subhash Sarkar told ETV Bharat said that the central leadership of the party has conferred absolute powers on the committee. “However, the disciplinary action will be subject to approval from the state president. We will just have to inform the central leadership on this count. There had been several complaints from the districts about such factional infightings. We will review them shortly,” Sarkar said.

Also read: Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee quits BJP

State BJP sources said that so far the state disciplinary committee had been quite inactive and taking that advantage several leaders have resorted to factional infighting. However, now the central leadership of the party has asked the disciplinary committee members to be more active. They have been also advised to make extensive tours in the districts, identify the reasons for such factional infightings and eradicate them strictly.

BJP sources further said that the disciplinary committee will shortly take strong action against the party’s district president, Surajit Saha, who had recently become extremely vocal against the state leadership of BJP. Even Sukanta Majumdar had suggested disciplinary action against Saha.

However, with added power, the disciplinary committee will not have to wait for central leadership’s nod to that action.

The central leadership has even forwarded a letter to the state unit of the party where the former clearly said that be it MLA or MP, no one is above the party.

Also read: West Bengal: Jolt to BJP, actress Srabonti Chattopadhyay quits saffron party

“If the disciplinary committee comes across any leader resorting to anti-party activities it will have to inform the central leadership within 24 hours and suggest punitive measures within 48 hours. Complaints of factional infighting have reached the disciplinary committee from all the 39 organizational districts of the party,” a senior state BJP leader said.