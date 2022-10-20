Kolkata: Former KLO (Kamtapur Liberation Organisation) militant Malkhan Singh was arrested in Siliguri on the way to Guwahati on Wednesday night. Singh was believed to be going there to meet with the heads of other militant organisations.

Singh was arrested by the detectives of the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police. He was produced in Siliguri court on Thursday. He is tipped to be brought to Bhabani Bhaban in Kolkata for interrogation.

According to the sources of the STF of the state police, some time ago they received information from secret sources that the former KLO militant could be found in several places near the Malda-Siliguri border. STF detectives were conducting surveillance by strengthening their network.

Sources also said Malkhan Singh was arrested by the STF detectives from the Kharibari area around midnight on Wednesday. Several suspicious items were recovered from Singh following arrest. Besides, several mobile phones and mobile SIM cards were recovered from him.