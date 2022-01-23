Kolkata: Mere erection of statue does percolate to the reflection of love and adoption of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s ideology of inclusive politics, said the West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, on Sunday while attending a function on the celebration of the great martyr of the nation at Red Road in Kolkata.

She hinted towards the Union government’s decision to erect a statue of Netaji at Indian Gate in New Delhi. Till the time the grand granite statue of Netaji is constructed, there will be a hologram image of Netaji at the same spot. The Prime Minister, Mamata Banerjee inaugurated that same hologram statue on Sunday.

Speaking on that occasion, Mamata Banerjee attacked the Union government on a battery of issues including the recent decisions of the Union government on Amar Jawan Jyoti and the cancellation of the West Bengal government-proposed tableau on Netaji theme on the Republic Day Parade this year.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister also hurled criticisms towards the Union government on the decision of abandoning the Planning Commission established by Netaji. “On the lines of the Planning Commission, we in West Bengal have the Bengal Planning Commission. We will shortly inaugurate Jai Hind University. We have erected the Azad Hind Monument,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion she referred to the famous saying that “What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow.”

“Bengal will again show the right track to India,” she said.