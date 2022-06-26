Canning: A massive endangered Green Sea Turtle was captured in the Malta River, in the South 24 Pargana district of West Bengal on Sunday. The turtle was initially hidden in one of the houses by the fishermen from the Moukhali area of Canning who captured it. Later, it was rescued and kept at the Jharkhali Rescue Centre by Forest Department officials.

As per information, the reptile was caught in the wee hours on Sunday by the fishermen. It was subsequently taken to the rescue center by a team of forest officials. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Divisional Forest Officer Milan Kanti Mandal said, "The turtle is a Green Sea Turtle (Chelonia Mydas). They generally reside in the Atlantic Ocean and are found mostly in the US. The endangered status has forced the conservation of this species."

