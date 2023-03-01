Hyderabad : Ahead of the counting of votes for the Legislative Assembly polls in Tripura on March 2, security measures have been tightened across the state. The state police, Tripura State Rifles (TSR), and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have set up checkpoints and are carrying out mobile patrolling, counter-insurgency operations, and anti-narcotic drives. Border outposts are being strengthened with the assistance of the Border Security Force (BSF).

Although the pre-poll violence and flare-ups were cut down, the post-election phase saw a series of incidents resulting in 22 FIRs being lodged in different cases, 20 people being injured, and one person dying.

Considering the vulnerability of the state law and order situation, the Director General of Police, Amitabha Ranjan, is personally overseeing the situation and issuing instructions on a day-to-day basis to ensure a peaceful counting process and post-counting situation.

Organisers from political parties, leaders, candidates, and local political leaders have been urged to maintain peace and harmony and remain connected with the local administration and police. Joint area domination, flag marches, and mobile patrolling are being carried out by CAPF, TSR, and state police personnel, especially in areas where the threat of violence is considered high.

Special vehicle and hotel checking, anti-liquor drives, and fixed police pickets are being set up in sensitive areas, including towns and Agartala city. Adequate security arrangements have been made for counting centres, and the entire counting process and strong room management are being done under 24x7 CCTV surveillance. Suitable security coverage has been provided to political parties and their candidates.

Not only that, elaborate security measures are being implemented Nagaland, and Meghalaya also to ensure a peaceful result day. Fate of over 800 candidates running for 178 seats will be decided on March 2.

The Superintendent of Police of the South West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya has announced the vehicle arrangement for counting day. On March 2, traffic will be controlled, and vehicles coming from Mawkyrwat will be diverted from Lad Sakwang via Pyndensakwang-Sakwang to Jakrem. Entry from Lad Sakwang to the DC Office will be restricted, and vehicles heading towards Mawkyrwat from Jakrem will be diverted from Lad Mawthawpdah via Sakwang-Pyndensakwang to Mawkyrwat due to entry restrictions on Jakrem to Laitlawsang.

All Kohima District candidates have been informed that according to the law, counting agents must be appointed on Form 18, one for each counting table and one for the Returning Officer Table with the relevant Returning Officers. They were also requested to be aware that the 100-meter area surrounding the counting center will be designated as a "pedestrian zone" and that vehicles will not be permitted there.

Only the candidate, his election agent, and counting agents he has appointed, as well as anyone else carrying a valid photo identification card from the Election Commission, District Election Officer, or Returning Officer, will be permitted to cross the first security ring cordon. Additionally, no personal items such as cell phones or cameras are permitted in the counting hall, except for official recordings made by appointed individuals. Such items should be left at the counter if they are brought in.

