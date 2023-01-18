Kolkata: Eminent author Sujan Dasgupta, who created 'Eken Babu' which was adapted for both web series and movies, was found dead in his South Kolkata residence on Wednesday morning, police said. He lives in the USA and came to Kolkata for the premiere of his movie.

According to the police, 80-year-old Dasgupta was found lying on his bedroom floor on Wednesday. His wife went to Shantiniketan on Tuesday, and he was alone in his house. Although there were no signs of injury on the body, the exact cause of death is yet to be known.

On receiving the information, the detectives of the Homicide Department of the Kolkata Police went to the spot and recovered the body. However, they did not notice any abnormality.

On Wednesday morning, the maid of the house came and knocked on the door repeatedly. When she did not get any response, she became suspicious and contacted the other residents of the building.

The neighbors immediately contacted the police who broke the door and found the eminent author lying lifeless on the floor. His body was sent for post-mortem. The police are currently investigating the matter and trying to find out the actual cause of his death.

A case of unusual death has been registered at Survey Park police station. The demise of the eminent author, whose mystery stories are immensely enjoyed by readers across the ages, has left everyone deeply shocked.