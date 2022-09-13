Kolkata (WB): Having led the rally speeding towards West Bengal State Secretariat Nabanna on Tuesday, Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, captured the moment with aplomb as visuals emerged of him angrily asking female cops not to touch him.

The incident happened near the entrance to Vidyasagar Setu, also known as Second Hooghly Bridge, which connects Kolkata and Howrah. As the sloganeering protestors came upon police barricades, Suvendu and his fellow state-level leaders including Locket Chatterjee were detained by cops.

Adhikari timed it to perfection, as during a serious argument while being escorted out by the female police personnel, he was witnessed shouting "don't touch my body. You are lady. I'm male" to a visibly concerned policewoman who tried to move him along.

"You should not touch me," Adhikari was seen saying in Bengali, with the cop urging him to move on as she says she will not if he does what he is told. The theatrics emitted a jibe from the ruling Trinamool Congress, with TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh later in the day terming the BJP leader as 'aloobhatey' (soft/sensitive) leader.