Kolkata: Industries in West Bengal have been declining during the past five years and corroborating it a report from "State of Environment, 2021, West Bengal" has surfaced from the state government. Showing steep decline, a total of 21,521 industrial units including big, medium, and small ones have shut down in the state from 2016 to 2021. The number stands at 271 for big industries.

As per the report, in 2016, the total number of functional industries with state environment department clearance was 60,980. In 2021, the same figure declined to 39,359. In the case of functional big industries with state environment department clearance, the number stood at 1,337 in 2016 while it declined to 1066 in 2021. South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, Kolkata, Murshidabad and Jalpaiguri are the districts that witnessed maximum number of industries closure during the period.

When asked about the dampening report, senior Trinamool Congress legislator and party spokesperson, Tapas Roy said that industrial development and employment generation has always been the prime focus of the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. “Our government is working all through to achieve this goal. That is why the state’s overall economy has remained extremely stable when the national economy has crashed. I am not in a position to react to the statistics quoted by you. All I can say is that the state government is working hard to attract new investments and is quite successful in this regard so far,” he said.

However, Bharatiya Janata Party chief whip in the West Bengal assembly, Manoj Tigga begs to differ with it. He said that his party had always highlighted the pathetic state of West Bengal’s industrial scenario for quite some time. “Starting from industrialization to employment generation, everything in West Bengal has touched the lowest ebb during the Trinamool Congress rule. There is no parity between the reality and what the state government claims. Hence, industry sector is in doldrums in the state,” Tigga said.

Sharing his view, young leader of CPI(M), Sayandeep Mitra said that now the state government’s own report is revealing its falsehoods. “The manner in which the current state government had been misleading the unemployed youths in the state has also been revealed in the same report. More truth will tumble out in the coming days,” he said.

Speaking on the report, former journalist and economic affairs analyst, Santanu Sanyal said that there is nothing to be surprised about the report’s findings. “Be it the present regime or during the previous regime, never was there an ideal ambience for industrial development. Now, the law and order in the state has also deteriorated. Another point is that the majority of the small industries are ancillary industries of big industrial units. So it is natural that the small industries will dry out in the absence or closure of big industrial units,” he said.

It is also worth mentioning here that during the five years, Amit Mitra was in charge of the state commerce and industries department besides being the state finance minister. However, he did not contest in the 2021 West Bengal elections because of his ill- health. Mitra was retained as Minister of Finance in 2021 and Partha Chattopadhyay, TMC secretary-general was given the charge of Commerce and Industries Department.

