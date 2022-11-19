Kolkata: The Politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has rejected the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson M Jagdish Kumar’s letter to all Governors to “encourage” universities in their states to hold lectures on themes such as the “ideal king” in Indian philosophy, as well as ‘Khap Panchayats’ and their “democratic traditions”, to celebrate India as the “mother of democracy” on Constitution Day on November 26.

According to the party, this is in direct contravention of the framework of the Constitution as well as statutory provisions of the UGC Act as enacted by Parliament. The UGC has planned 90 lectures in 90 universities across the country. "The UGC chairperson’s ridiculous claim is that ancient India was unique because there was no autocracy or aristocratism. It is unbecoming of the UGC chairperson to make such an assertion which negates the reality of Varnashram and the caste-based social hierarchy that is a major challenge in the evolution of our modern democracy," the Politburo said.

"The UGC chairperson negates the Constitutional requirement of democratic consultation with the elected state governments in the sphere of higher education and has directly approached the unelected RSS-BJP appointed Governors to pursue this agenda. This exposes the real objective of the National Education Policy of using education as an instrument for destroying scientific temper and rationality while undermining the foundations of our Constitution," the Politburo asserted. The body urged all democratic organisations and individuals to come forward and seek the immediate stoppage of this exercise.