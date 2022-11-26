Kolkata: CPI(M) state secretary Mohammad Salim trained his guns at the Narendra Modi-led Central government on Saturday, alleging discrimination when it came to implementing the Namami Gange project across the country.

"Namami Ganga project is working only in Varanasi. It is not working in the rest of the states. There is corruption," Salim told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview.

"The rivers and canals of the entire country are drying up. The irrigation system is deteriorating. The Teesta project has been canceled. Bighas of land and houses are sinking in the Ganges in several districts including Malda, and Murshidabad, and are not being renovated. Rather, the Chief Minister is talking about Ganga Aarti," Salim asserted.

"Government is organizing Duare Sarkar (government services at the doorstep), but even if the Ganges is at the door, no work is being done" he also noted.

"State government is not seen anywhere. The matter should be discussed in the Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assembly, but that's not being done. We will not stop. We have formed a committee with the poor people of the area. Efforts are underway to figure out how to prevent erosion... We will go to Delhi to sort it out. Both the state and central governments should look into the matter seriously" he said.

The state secretary made serious allegations when asked how the CPI(M), more than 100 years old, was unable to gain more ground in the country whereas relatively newer sides, such as Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, was fast becoming a major contestant in Gujarat.

“RSS is using multiple parties like AAP and Trinamool Congress, just like TMC is cultivating RSS and BJP with responsibility in Bengal. In Goa, Punjab, it hurt Congress. Similarly, in Gujarat, the rest of the political parties, including the Congress, are being manipulated" he claimed.