Bolpur (West Bengal): Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty who expressed his concern over the increase in the number of drop outs in the Class X examination has sought help from the Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen to analyse its root cause for course correction.

Sujan visited Amartya Sen's house 'Shantiniketan' on Friday and requested Sen's Pratichi Trust to find out the reason as to why the number of secondary examinees decreased from 11 lakhs to 7 lakhs. Sujan along with former Nanur MLA Shyamoli Pradhan, and CPI(M) district secretary Gautam Ghosh met Amartya Sen at his home to discuss the drastic dip in the number of secondary examinees.

Sujan said Bharati's Vice Chancellor does not know the university himself. "Sen's Pratichi Trust is much more aware and careful about the education system than anyone. That is why we sought help from him. We are also looking at this matter, but Sen's Pratichi Trust will do better than us. There were 11 lakh secondary exam candidates, which has now been reduced to 7 lakhs. This drastic decrease in the number of examinees must be probed. To find the exact reason for this, we need Sen's guidance," he said.

Also read: Amartya Sen's advocate asks Viswa Bharati to apologise or face legal action

Talking to the media here, Sujan said slammed the Vice-Chancellor of Visva Bharati, Bidyut Chakraborty for attacking Amartya Sen with disrespectful comments amid the ongoing land dispute between the two parties. "Amartya sen is the Pride of Bengal and no one should disrespect him," he said.

Visva Bharati authorities claim that Sen has occupied nearly 13 decimals of land that belonged to the varsity. The Varsity had earlier sent three letters to the economist regarding the same. The authorities also criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for backing Sen.