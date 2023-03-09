Malda: A fresh Covid positive case has been detected in West Bengal after a month. A student of Malda Medical College has been tested Covid-19 positive and is currently undergoing treatment.

The last Covid bulletin published by the state health department on January 28 stated there were six Covid cases. Since then, no bulletin has been published in this regard. According to sources, after monitoring the Covid situation from January 28 onwards, the health department confirmed that there were no fresh Covid infections in the state. A similar report was also sent from all the districts to the health department.

However, tension erupted on Monday after a medical student was diagnosed with Covid infection. The student, who is a resident of Kolkata, went home recently and tested positive for the virus.

Also Read: Stellar healthcare professionals helped India defeat COVID-19: Mandaviya

“Malda district has been Covid-free for the past few months. But on Monday, a first-year student of our college was diagnosed with Covid following the RT-PCR test. The student is a boarder of our hostel. He has been kept in isolation. The student had slight symptoms of coronavirus infection after he returned from his hometown in Kolkata. He also complained of a sore throat and so a RT-PCR test was done. The entire hostel has been sanitised, but so far no symptoms of Covid-19 have been detected among other students of the hostel. We are closely monitoring their health condition and if any symptoms of Covid-19 are observed we will take necessary action,” Malda medical assistant principal and hospital superintendent Puranjoy Saha told ETV Bharat on Thursday.