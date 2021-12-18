Howrah: A major accident took place in front of the West Bengal secretariat of Nabanna at Mandirtala in Howrah district of West Bengal on Saturday afternoon as a container truck loaded with ashes overturned in front of the state secretariat. A person got stuck under the truck and remained there for around 90 minutes.

He was kept alive through oxygen and water supply from outside. The fire brigade rushed to the spot with a hydraulic ladder and heavy-load crains to lift the container truck.

The chain of one crain even snapped in the process because of the heavyweight of the container truck. The incident took place at around 5 pm. The truck lost balance and overturned.

Heavy traffic jam occurred in front of the state secretariat because of the accident.