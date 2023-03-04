Congress spokesperson Koustav Bagchi arrested from his residence

Kolkata: Congress spokesperson Kosutav Bagchi was arrested by the Kolkata Police from his residence at Barrackpore late at night on Friday for allegedly disturbing public order. This was soon after the Congress leader held a press conference. The tussle between the TMC and the Congress has reached new heights, especially after the Congress win in the Sagardighi byelection in which the Congress emerged victorious.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had even gone a step further in calling the Congress Left alliance unethical. Banerjee had even hinted at the possibilty of state Congress chief Adhir Chowdhury killing his driver for his alleged affair with his daughter a few years ago. The driver's death was followed by the unfortunate death of Chowdhury's daughter.

Before his arrest, speaking to reporters Bagchi said, "A huge police force came to my residence at 3 am. I was wondering whether I was a terrorist." He added, "The only charge against me is that I held a press conference which has led to disturbance of public order. People have supposedly started fighting. However, I don't know where exactly. The CM might know. She has got me arrested because she is frightened."

Police personnel at Bot Tola Police Station grilled Bagchi for five hours, sources suggested, following which he was arrested. Bagchi's father said that he was not sure on what charges his son has been arrested by the city police. The family alleged that his arrest was a consequence of his press conference in which she had attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her comments on Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury.

In the press conference, Koustav Bagchi said, "Mamata Banerjee attacked the state Congress President on personal grounds. This is disgusting. This is the real face of the Trinamool supremo. All of you, please go through Deepak Ghosh's book. You will get to know the true face of Banerjee." Bagchi also shared two contact numbers for those who would like to read the book asking those interested to text on those numbers to get access to the soft copy.