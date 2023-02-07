Kolkata (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was honored with an honorary Doctor of Letters (DLitt) degree by St. Xavier's University in Kolkata on Monday. The governor, CV Ananda Bose present at the occasion showered praises on the chief minister saying "a deserving woman leader has been honored with a DLitt." The award was in recognition of Banerjee's contribution to social services and the education sector.

Bose said, "the award was in recognition of Banerjee's contribution to social services and the education sector. This is a recognition of her pursuit of excellence in literature and painting. In the distinguished league of Winston Churchill, John Milton, and Czech president Václav Havel, as people of West Bengal, we are glad that we have none other than CM Mamata Banerjee in this league."

"We also remember Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, the Oxford professor, thinker, and writer. We had APJ Abdul Kalam, who gave wings of fire to the youth. The Chief Minister is now among statesmen and political leaders who have graced the path of literature and writing. She is one of those few leaders who have contributed to literature", Bose added.

Bose drew criticism from the opposition parties in the state for showering praises on the CM. BJP spokesperson, Samil Bhattacharya said, "It is not good for the governor to show too much courtesy to the CM. The governor was on the stage where the CM was being facilitated. He had no option but to praise her. Showing courtesy is fine but praising her so much is not healthy."

CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, "The governor will praise, Mamata Banerjee, she will return the favour by praising him. It is a relief that the Governor did not put her in the league of Rabindranath Tagore."

Trinamool Congress State General Secretary Kunal Ghosh said. "The Governor has said the right thing. The Chief Minister has made contributions in the fields of art, culture, and social cause".