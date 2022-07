Kolkata : A CISF personnel has allegedly shot himself dead at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. The body of Pankaj Kumar, a sub-inspector, was found lying in a pool of blood around 7.45 pm on Friday at the basement toilet meant for airport staff, Police said.

His body was found after airport security personnel rushed to the toilet on hearing a gunshot. He has a gunshot wound on the forehead and his service pistol was found lying beside the body, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and police are questioning his colleagues and other airport staffers to ascertain why Kumar took his life. A case of unnatural death has been registered. As the incident happened away from the passenger movement area, it did not cause any hindrance to airport operations, officials said. PTI

