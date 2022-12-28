Kolkata: From Kolkata to California, the whole world is busy with celebrations during the Christmas season 2022. It is more so after two years of restriction due to Covid-19 scare. This time, the festive spirit is visible on the streets and the alleys of West Bengal cities. There is an element of darkness too as those who should have books in their hands had chocolates and balloons to sell to festival crowds.

The Kolkata city, home to lots of poor and homeless children who cannot afford two square meals a day, celebrated Christmas, but a tad differently. The law doesn't allow child labour but those below 18 years of age are seen anxiously and eagerly selling different products on all those streets where festival shoppers throng.

While walking along Park Circus at around 7 pm, we met Sameer, who was eight years old. School bag on their chest, balloon in hand and pleading with passersby to buy a balloon from them so that they can have their dinner. Some are buying it, some are gesturing in disgust, some are avoiding them. But their efforts are on to latch on to that few extra bucks for his/her family. It's definitely child labour, but one cannot stop it in a country of 1.4 billion.

Park Street is another happening place in the city which is more crowded during these festival days. And that's where the urge for extra income comes down the road. However, if there is any question from the media, these children avoid it in most cases. They run away on seeing police. So for them the festival is a game of hide and seek with the cops and the people who can actually draw curtains on their efforts to earn.

Victoria Memorial is another place that sees crowds during this time. At around 8 pm, eight-year-old Sabbir is walking around with chocolates in hand — not to eat but to sell. Five more children like Sabbir have come down to test their luck with their trust. Some of them are selling rose flowers, some are holding balloons, some are selling red hats of Santa Claus.

On festive days, seeing a balloon or asking mother for a chocolate, is quite common among middle-class and upper-middle-class families' children. So the festival is nothing more than five ordinary days for them. Rather, the festival is an opportunity for some extra income for them.

Moving north to Shobhabazar junction at around 9 pm, several families dwelling on the sidewalks on both sides of Central Avenue also portray a similar picture. A plastic canopy with an iron railing attached to the road is a place of confusion. The paper and wood collected on the road are burnt and food is cooked. On the way, people give the children two or five rupees as much as they can. When the lights of the festival are lit, there is complete darkness in their minds.

If the pavement is crowded, they will have to lose their shelter. Since this area is not like Park Street, it brings a sigh of relief to them. If the crowd surges, the fear of losing one's shelter in the city increases manifold. To be honest, Christmas or any festival doesn't change their lives. All that a festival does is to provide them an opportunity to earn some extra bucks and live for another day.