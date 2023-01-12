Kolkata: Argentine Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara's daughter Aleida Guevara is set to visit West Bengal after almost 25 years. Aleida is coming with Che's granddaughter Estefania Guevara. She will be in the state for two days on January 20 and 21. They will be accorded a special felicitation by the Left parties of the state.

A source at the CPI(M) state headquarters Alimuddin Street's Muzaffar Ahmed Bhavan claimed that not just a salute from the Left in the state but they will also go to Indian Statistical Institute, Jadavpur University, College Street, and Barrackpore to hold special discussions on Che. Special discussions and receptions will also be held.

CPI(M) sources said that they can also speak about the position of the Leftists in the world and new steps, programmes or challenges. The members of the All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation (AIPSO) will provide details about the entire programme at a press conference at Kolkata Press Club on Friday.

CPI(M) leader Robin Deb, one of the members of the state committee of AIPSO, said, "Aleida went to various countries to form a public opinion to demand the release of five Cuban revolutionaries from the American prison in the 90s. She came to Kolkata in 1998. Later, USA was forced to release the Cuban revolutionaries. After that, she is again coming to the state. Apart from felicitating her, various programmes are being planned."

They will land at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport at 9:30 am on Friday, January 20. Representatives of AIPSO and the Left Student Youth Organisation welcome them there. Then they will go to the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) at around 1 pm. From there at 3:30 in the afternoon, they will attend the special programme of Jadavpur University.

After spending the night in Kolkata, on Saturday morning, they will leave for Chandannagar. They are expected to reach there by 9:30 am. Then they will join the College Street event at around 2 pm. Members of AIPSO will accompany Che's daughter and granddaughter during the two-day state visit.

On January 4, Che's daughter and granddaughter reached Thiruvananthapuram at the invitation of Kerala's Gauri Amma Foundation. From there to Kolkata. Apart from Kolkata, Aleida and her daughter will travel to Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Vijayawada. The Indian Peace Council was formed after the Second World War with the initiative of talented artists like Balraj Sahani, Prithviraj Kapoor, historian DD Kosambi, politician EMS Nambudripad, AK Gopalan etc. Later in 1972, the Peace Council merged with another organisation to give birth to AIPSO.