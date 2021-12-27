Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted on Monday that the central government has frozen bank accounts of Missionaries of Charity, founded by Nobel award for peace winner, Mother Teresa, who was later elevated to the status of Saint Teresa.

“Shocked to hear that on Christmas, the Union ministry has frozen all bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity. The charity's 22,000 patients and employees have been left without food and medicines. While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised,” her Twitter message has read.

However, there was no official confirmation on this count from the office of Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata. However, state government sources informed that that the matter has been brought to the notice of the state government by the organization only and their office bearers are also in touch with the Union government in this matter.

